The Federal Government has commenced the first tranche of payments under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative, delivering financial support to thousands of young Nigerians and accredited training centres across the country.

According to the Ministry of Education, more than 42,000 beneficiaries have now received their monthly stipend of N22,500, intended to cover their transportation and basic upkeep as they undergo technical and vocational training. In addition, over 600 approved independent training centres have also been funded to ensure the continued delivery of quality practical instruction.

Officials say the rollout of this first tranche underscores the administration’s commitment to sustaining the programme, with subsequent payments expected in the coming phases.

Commenting on the development, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, said the progress made reflects the urgency placed on youth empowerment by President Bola Tinubu.

“The swift implementation of payments under the TVET Initiative reflects President Tinubu’s firm directive to invest boldly in Nigeria’s youth,” he said. “The President recognises that equipping young people with practical, in-demand skills is one of the fastest pathways to job creation, enterprise growth, and economic development. This is the core of the Renewed Hope Agenda transforming potential into productivity.”

Launched in May, the TVET programme has moved swiftly from registration to hands-on training, with participants now fully engaged in intensive vocational courses nationwide. The prompt release of funds, officials noted, is crucial to maintaining the programme’s momentum and ensuring uninterrupted learning.

The initiative is positioned as a central pillar of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, reinforcing the administration’s stance that Nigeria’s youth are vital to the nation’s long-term growth and prosperity.