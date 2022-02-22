FG, ASUU meet to end one-month warning strike

The Federal Government is meeting with the leadership of striking University teachers.

At the meeting which began more than five hours ago, the Conciliator, Chris Ngige said government was taken aback by the renewed strike.

The Labour and Employment Minister assured the teachers government meant no harm and was determined to implement signed memorandum of action.

He expressed the hope that the strike would be called off soon.

Also speaking, ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke blamed the Federal government for the resumed industrial action.

He said calling off or suspending the strike depended on the action taken by the Central authorities.

The meeting then went into a technical session behind closed door.