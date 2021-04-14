The federal government is in a meeting with striking Polytechnic teachers.

The meeting holds behind closed doors.

Whereas the union intimated the press of the meeting, the Minister insists it was not for media coverage.

The union has a thirteen-point demand that must be acceded to before they can return to the classrooms .

The teachers’ demands include:

Non Implementation of NEEDS Assessment report of 2014;

Non reconstitution of governing councils in federal polytechnics and many state owned institutions since May 2020;

Alleged victimisation of union leaders and non implementation of the national minimum wage law.