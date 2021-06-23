The Federal Government has given assurance of safe release of students of Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri.

Mr. Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, speaking on behalf of the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, gave the assurance during the monitoring of the 2021 National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examinations in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister said that necessary measures were being taken to ensure release of the students.

“Indeed this is the key issue of the moment. We have to keep our students safe in schools. We are particularly dealing with a developing issue with one of our Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri”

“On a whole, measures are being taken to secure their release. We are having multiple interest groups coming together.

“And, we have various layouts of security to ensure that every of our schools will reinforce security and put in place a communication system where information can be shared very quickly.

“A rapid response mechanism had been put in place to ensure quick response in the case of an emergency,’’ he said.

The minister urged parents to ensure that their children acquire technical skills in order to further their future ambitions.

He also said that there was a need to encourage students to get involved in skills related subjects to improve their efficiency in the work place.

“We need to emphasise the need for parents to understand the dynamic which are the changes happening in the work environment and in the job for tomorrow.

“There is a general tendency that people believe that the conventional programme that lead to blue and white collar jobs are emphasised, this is a great mistake that parents are making,” he added.

The minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the establishment of 16 Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTC).

He added that these schools were not only meant to produce low level or middle skilled manpower through technical colleges but students could also acquire technical skills in various professions, hence, self actualisation could be achieved.

Also, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, Registrar of NABTEB, said the examination was conducted in a peaceful environment across the country.

She said that the board had over 50 trades which certified candidates would be craftsmen at the end of their studies.

“I have monitored the examinations in Osun, Ogun and in Lagos and it has been seamless as there were much candidates in FSTC Yaba in Lagos, as over 500 candidates”