The Federal Executive Council has approved N87.538bn for the construction of some roads in parts of the country.

The amount approved included the cost variation for two existing road contracts.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello; and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed these to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the council presided over by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello said the contract for the road in the FCT was awarded to Messrs Gilmor Engineering Nigeria Limited in the sum of N30,686,609,298.68 with a completion period of 32 months.

He added that the contract was about the full scope development of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Way to the Northern Express Way (Murtala Mohammed Way) popularly known as Kubwa Expressway.

Advertisement

He said the project area is within Phase II of the Federal Capital City, serving as a boundary road between the adjoining districts of Mabushi, Kado, Katampe, and Jabi.

Fashola for his part, said the council approved a variation of N47.504bn for the completion of the 52 kilometers-Oyo-Ogbomosho Highway which is a part of the Ilorin-Ibadan 145 kilometers highway.

The variation, according to him has increased the cost of the contract to N105.041 bn.

He said the variation was necessary because of the need to adjust the thickness of the pavement from 500mm to 560mm; to change the asphalt to polymer-modified bitumen and also change the shoulders from surface dressing to fully asphalted inside and outside shoulder.

The minsiter said both sections 1 and 3 have been completed.

Advertisement

Fashola added that the council approved N9.348bn variation to complete Lokko-Oweto Bridge that links Nasarawa to Benue State, adding that the development has changed contract price from N51.621bn to N60.961bn.

He said, “That project was awarded in 2011 and it was awarded in three different sections – one section, the road to Benue to Oweto, was awarded to one contractor, we have completed that road.

“The bridge was awarded to another contractor. The bridge is essentially finished now. It is open to traffic. And then, Lokko to Nasarawa, 74 kilometers was awarded to another contractor. We are trying to sort out that problem and we will come back to it.

“So, the approval given today was a N9.348bn variation to complete the bridge component or remaining work on the bridge. If you go there now, it’s already opened to traffic, finishing and …work to link the existing road in the Benue side to the bridge is what we got this variation for.

“So, changes in contract price from N51.621bn to N60.961bn. As I said, though we haven’t finished the roadside on the Nasarawa side, the commuters are already using the road because it provides a huge detour going through Lafia, Keffi to come to Nasarawa and to Abuja.”