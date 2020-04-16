The federal government has stated that foreigners with valid visitors pass or resident permit with confirmed return tickets scheduled to travel out would be issued the relevant government extensions at no cost.

A statement by the Nigeria Immigration Service disclosed that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, approved the move, to enable them reschedule their flights and travel within one week, whenever the restriction is suspended.

But the agency also revealed that foreigners whose permits expired before the restriction must pay for overstay for the period and the penalty it attracts.

Many foreigners are stranded due to the closure of international airports and land borders by the federal government to curb the spread of the virus.

The development made foreign embassies in the country, including the United States Mission, British High Commission and others, to demand permission to airlift their nationals through special evacuation flights.