The federal government has approved an additional 8.9 billion naira to pay up the June 2020 COVID-19 allowance to all Health Workers in the country.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige announced this during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of the meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors.

The Minister stated that the mandate has been sent to the Central Bank of Nigeria for payments to start with effect from 9th of September.

According to Mr Ngige, this will bring the total disbursement to about N288 billion.

The federal government and the National Association of Resident Doctors also agreed to a two-week timeline for the payment of N4 billion medical residency training cash to the striking resident doctors.

But the leadership of the association says its National Executive committee will meet today to consider calling off the strike which started on Monday.

The President of the association, Sokomba Aliyu, described Wednesday’s meeting brokered by Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, as fruitful.

Discussion for the review of a permanent Hazard allowance is also to commence.