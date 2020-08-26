The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, has disclosed that the Federal Government has approved the sum of 10 billion naira survival funds for transport workers and operators.

She made this known when the President, Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA), Isaac Uhunwagho led the association’s National Executive Committee and Trustees pay her a courtesy call in Abuja.

According to a statement by the director of press and Public relations Anastasia Ogbonna, the Minister informed the delegation that the funds will help cushion the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators as a result of coronavirus public health crisis, domiciled with the Federal Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment adding that the Federal Ministry of Transportation is currently working on the modalities for its disbursement.

While appreciating the fact 90% of Nigerians travel by road, Ms.Saraki stated that the federal government will soon initiate a master plan that will reform the sector.