The Federal Government has appealed to the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria to suspend its nationwide industrial action, which has paralysed activities in courts across the country.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, made this appeal at a conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the leadership of JUSUN.

Chris Ngige reminded the judicial workers that like doctors and nurses, they were on essential duties and should not go on strike.

He assured the striking workers that the Executive Order 10 and its application, granting autonomy to the Judiciary which is topmost on their demand, would be tackled since it is a constitutional issue.



On his part, the Deputy President of JUSUN, Emmanuel Abioye, said they were guided by the Constitution of the country in their action , stressing that democracy has to thrive on the Rule of Law.

Also at the meeting were the representatives of the Solicitor General of Nigeria, the Nigeria Bar Association and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang.

The meeting agreed to reconvene on Thursday.