The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has projected a significant increase in revenue following the full deployment of the National Single Window initiative, which aims to digitise 95 per cent of port operations.

Speaking during a working visit to Lekki Deep Seaport, the NPA MD stated that once the system is operational, electronic transactions will drastically reduce or eliminate unreceipted payments, thereby boosting transparency and efficiency.

“When the Single Window is fully implemented and 95 per cent of port processes become paperless, port revenue will triple,” he said. “At that point, I believe the NPA will consider reducing Ship Dues.”

He also emphasised the importance of adequate funding to procure necessary infrastructure and ensure competitive remuneration for port personnel.

The NPA MD commended the management of Lekki Deep Seaport for maintaining high operational standards and reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to supporting the port’s growth.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, presented several policy requests to enhance the port’s competitiveness. These included a tariff structure review to account for inflation and service costs, reduction of Ship Dues for large vessels and feeder ships, and the provision of night pilotage services to enable round-the-clock operations.

During the visit, the NPA boss also toured the $19.5 billion Dangote Petrochemicals Refinery and held a meeting with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.