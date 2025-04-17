The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate has announced the establishment of a new pharmaceutical manufacturing institution for the cutting edge training and upskilling of Nigerian health and regulatory professionals in collaboration with the Swiss Empower School of Health, Geneva.

Speaking at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain and Empower Swiss in Abuja, Professor Pate emphasized the importance of building a skilled Nigerian workforce that can meet the demands of modern pharmaceutical and vaccine production in Nigeria.

The minister explained that the partnership will, in the first quarter of 2026, establish a first-of-its-kind Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Training Academy in Nigeria, aimed at addressing the country’s critical skills gap which will address a situation in which Nigeria produces many graduates who are not adequately prepared for the technical and regulatory complexities of the pharmaceutical industry.

The new academy will equip young professionals with the hands-on knowledge needed to work in manufacturing plants, comply with regulatory standards, and support Nigeria’s journey toward health security and self-sufficiency.

This initiative reflects the administration’s broader vision of unlocking opportunities across the healthcare value chain to make Nigeria a leader in Africa’s pharmaceutical industry, and by building local capacity and collaborating with international partners.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration aims to position Nigeria not only as a hub for local manufacturing but also as a contributor to global health solutions.