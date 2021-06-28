Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world and emergence of new variants, the Nigeria government has included South Africa to the category of countries banned from entering into Nigeria.



The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee Boss Mustapha while speaking at its briefing said the decision is due to the prevalence of variants of concern of Covid-19 and the dangers associated with importation of such virulent strain from other countries.

According to Mr. Mustapha South Africa has recorded over 100, 000 cases in the last one week while 20,000 was recorded in the last 24 hours.

He said the PSC has also shifted its focus on other Africa countries like Zambia, Rwanda, Namibia and Uganda.

The Nigerian government, had on May 2, 2021 announced a temporary ban on non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey within 14 days of intended arrival into Nigeria.