Festus Osifo of Total Nigeria Plc is the new President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN.

Mr. Osifo’s victory was announced in the early hours of Friday 28th August as the 16th President of the Association.

He defeated his sole challenger, Roland Frederick of Shell Petroleum by 200 to 183 votes.

A total of 384 delegates drawn from the association’s branches nationwide participated in the 6th Triennial National Delegates Conference held in Abuja.

Others elected include Duru Mathew as Deputy President and Victor Ononokpono as National Treasurer.