In a significant political shift, Festus Akingbaso, the member representing the Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency of Ondo State and the PDP’s deputy governorship candidate for the 2024 election, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This move comes as thousands of PDP supporters braved the rain to support their representative during his defection.

At a celebratory event at Depot Roundabout in Idanre, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami, praised Mr. Akingbaso for his leadership in guiding his supporters from the PDP to the APC.

Governor Aiyedatiwa described the defection as “divinely ordained,” coinciding with the recent Appeal Court victory that affirmed his governorship.

He expressed confidence in the reform agenda of the Tinubu-led government, highlighting its positive impact on various sectors of the economy.

While handing over the APC flag to Mr.Akingbaso, APC chairman Ade Adetimehin declared that both Idanre and Ifedore constituencies have now fully aligned with the APC as a result of the federal lawmaker’s defection.

He urged the community to support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at improving the lives of ordinary citizens, emphasizing, “Ondo State is now fully APC.”

In his address, Mr Akingbaso thanked Governor Aiyedatiwa for his purposeful leadership and for prioritizing the welfare of the people.

He explained that his decision to join the APC was motivated by a desire to support the governor in bringing governance closer to the grassroots.