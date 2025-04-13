The Nigerian Polytechnics Games (NIPOGA) tagged “IJAKADI 2024” has ended with the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti emerging champions.

It garnered 53 medals comprising 29 gold, 15 silver and 9 bronze medals.

The host institution, the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state came second with 8 gold, 7 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin came third with 6 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In the final football matches played on the final day, Yaba college of technology female team defeated host, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, by 5 goals to 4 on penalties. They had played 2 goals apiece in regulation time.

The male football team of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa pipped Federal Polytechnic, Nekede by a lone goal to win gold.