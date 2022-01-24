Federal High Court orders arrest of Diezani Allison-Madueke

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, in the United Kingdom.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon issued the order after he heard an oral application the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, made by its counsel Farouk Abdullah

Mr Abdullah told the court that all efforts by the agency to get the former minister extradited back to the country proved abortive

He noted that the warrant would enable the EFCC to persuade the International Police (INTERPOL) to arrest Mrs Alison-Madueke and also help the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to facilitate her extradition.

Justice Olajuwon granted it as prayed, and adjourned the case sine die (indefinitely) to await the arrest and extradition of the Defendant.