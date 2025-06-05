The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho has announced its annual vacation for 2025 and roaster for vacation Judges.

This is contained in an official circular issued by the Director of Information, Catherine Oby Christopher of the federal high court, Abuja.

According to the statement, the Court shall commence the vacation on Monday, July 28th, 2025, and end on September 16th, 2025.

The Court shall resume sitting on 17th September 2025.

This is in pursuant by the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019

During the vacation period, the core Divisions—the Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions—will remain functional for cases of extreme urgency.

The Litigating public will be at liberty to approach ONLY the above-listed Courts located nearest to them.

The Vacation Judges are:

Abuja:

a) Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite

b) Hon. Justice M. S. Liman

Lagos:

a) Hon. Justice Deinde I. Dipeolu

b) Hon. Justice Musa Kakaki

Port- Harcourt:

a) Hon. Justice P. M. Ayua

b) Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed

The Chief Judge wishes his fellow lordships a pleasant Vacation in advance.