The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has endorsed Olufemi Elias for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ahead of the United Nations judicial polls scheduled for 12 November in New York....

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has endorsed Olufemi Elias for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ahead of the United Nations judicial polls scheduled for 12 November in New York.

Member states will vote at a joint meeting of the UN Security Council and General Assembly to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Somali judge Abdulqawi Ahmed, effective 30 September.

The ICJ, the UN’s principal judicial organ, comprises 15 judges elected for nine-year terms, with a third of the seats contested every three years.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, formally presented Elias’ candidacy in a video statement, praising his legal scholarship, diplomatic service, and commitment to justice, equity, and the rule of law.

“Elias stands among the most respected figures in the field of international law,” Tuggar said. “His contributions embody the ideals upon which the ICJ was founded and the values enshrined in the UN Charter. This nomination reflects Nigeria’s steadfast belief in a rules-based international order.”

Tuggar described Elias’ blend of judicial appointments, academic credentials, and extensive experience in international civil service as unmatched, urging the global community to back his candidacy.

He expressed confidence that Elias’ election would bolster global justice and promote peaceful dispute resolution among nations.

Elias, who currently serves as an ad hoc judge at the ICJ, follows in the footsteps of his late father, Taslim Elias, who served on the court from 1976 to 1991, including terms as vice-president (1979–1982) and