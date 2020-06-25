The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan recommended by the committee led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

A N2.3 trillion stimulus plan was also approved to support the Nigerian economy in the face of the disruptions and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven hour long virtual Federal Executive Council meeting approved six memos and two ministers presented the scorecards of their ministries



The Ministry of Sports and Youth Development had its proposal to revert Sports from mere entertainment to business approved, with hope that this will transform into revenue for the country.

But the key decision reached at Council, was the approval of the report of the National economic sustainability plan.

The goal of the NESP is to create jobs, and revive key sectors of the economy, by supporting small businesses and prioritizing local content.