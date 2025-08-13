The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the construction of modern bus terminals in each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones at a total cost of ₦142 billion....

The terminals will be sited in Abeokuta (South-West), Gombe (North-East), Kano (North-West), Lokoja (North-Central), Onitsha (South-East), and Ewu, Edo State (South-South).

According to the government, the project marks the first direct federal intervention in road transport infrastructure beyond road construction.

The selection of locations was based on economic viability and the potential to boost regional connectivity.

When completed, the facilities are expected to improve passenger experience, enhance safety, and promote efficiency in Nigeria’s inter-city transport system.