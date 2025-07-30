The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced plans to commence mandatory hepatitis screening for food handlers across Abuja, as part of a renewed push to safeguard public health and food safety....

The initiative, which will cover food vendors in restaurants, markets, bakeries, and canteens, aims to curb the spread of hepatitis and other foodborne diseases, particularly Hepatitis A and E, which are transmitted through contaminated food and water.

The policy was unveiled in a statement marking World Hepatitis Day 2025, delivered on behalf of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike by the Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe.

Dr Fasawe noted that the FCT’s rapidly growing and diverse population requires proactive health measures. She warned that poor hygiene among food handlers could pose a serious threat, with Hepatitis B and C—transmitted through blood and bodily fluids—also remaining a concern in unsanitary environments.

“To us, food handlers are not just service providers; they are essential public health stewards,” the Minister said.

The screening programme will be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) consortium, designed to combine private sector efficiency and resources with government oversight. It aligns with the National Policy on Food Safety and Quality and will include routine Hepatitis B and C screening for all food handlers.

Other key measures include promoting free Hepatitis B vaccinations at public health centres, enforcing food safety training with hepatitis awareness, and strengthening licensing, hygiene inspections, and medical requirements for food vendors.

Wike urged all stakeholders—including government agencies, healthcare providers, and food business operators—to support the initiative and help address the stigma around hepatitis.

“Hygiene cannot wait. Screening cannot wait. Action cannot wait,” the Minister said. “Together, let’s ensure the FCT leads by example, turning our food industry into a symbol of health, safety, and excellence.”