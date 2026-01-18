The Abuja Electricity Distribution (AEDC PLC) has restored the electricity supply to the Federal Capital Territory Water Board following public outcry over water shortages. According to a Sunday statement signed by Omede Odekina, the Head of Brand Marketing & Corporate Communications, the AEDC g...

The Abuja Electricity Distribution (AEDC PLC) has restored the electricity supply to the Federal Capital Territory Water Board following public outcry over water shortages.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Omede Odekina, the Head of Brand Marketing & Corporate Communications, the AEDC gave the agency a two-week ultimatum to submit and begin implementing a credible payment plan to clear its outstanding electricity debt.

The statement revealed that the disconnection followed prolonged non-settlement of electricity obligations, despite repeated engagements with stakeholders.

The statement reads, “Over the past few days, many residents of the Federal Capital Territory have raised concerns about the disruption to water supply following the electricity disconnection of the FCT Water Board.

“While the disconnection arose after prolonged non-settlement of electricity obligations, despite repeated engagements, we recognise that water is an essential public service, directly tied to health, safety, and daily life.”

The statement added, “In response to these concerns, our Acting Managing Director/CEO of AEDC, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye approved the immediate reconnection of electricity to enable the restoration of water services across affected areas of the FCT.

“This decision reflects our responsibility to balance regulatory compliance with the broader public interest. The reconnection is therefore temporary and conditional, with a defined two-week window provided for the presentation and commencement of a credible payment plan to address outstanding obligations.”

“At AEDC, disconnection is always a last resort. Our focus remains transparent engagement, collaboration with public institutions, and the sustainable delivery of electricity in a manner that supports public welfare and long-term service continuity,” the statement concluded.