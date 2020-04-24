The FCT Police Command said 1,909 residents have so far been arraigned before 13 mobile courts for alleged contravention of government’s lockdown order in the nation’s capital.

Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said at a news conference that the command also arrested 43 crime suspects in the last three weeks.

Of the total number of persons arraigned, the Command said one thousand seven hundred and thirty six were convicted, one hundred and forty five discharged and 28 cases. adjourned.

The Police appealed to traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to complement government’s effort at containing the Corona

virus.

The Police Chief says 10 cars, 2 motorcycles, 1 locally made AK47 rifle, 8 locally made pistol, 1 tawor rifle, 1 dane gun, 37 ammunition, 3 phones, 11 cutlasses, knives and cutters were recovered from the suspects.

The 43 suspects cut across armed robbery, cyber crime, rape, kidnapping and homicide.