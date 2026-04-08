The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has distanced itself from some state chairmen opposing the emergence of the David Mark-led National Working Committee. In a Wednesday statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Nwigbo Samuel, the Chapter noted that the decision of the chairmen to…...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has distanced itself from some state chairmen opposing the emergence of the David Mark-led National Working Committee.

In a Wednesday statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Nwigbo Samuel, the Chapter noted that the decision of the chairmen to derecognise the mark-led leadership, no matter how well-intended, will worsen the tense atmosphere within the party.

ADC had faced a leadership crisis since 2025 after it received decamping opposition members for its coalition plans.

Following the July 2025 coalition announcement, which saw the Ralph Nwosu ADC-Faction surrender leadership structure to the Mark-led coalition, Nafiu Bala Gombe-led faction had laid claim to the party’s national structure.

On April 1, INEC removed the names of the National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress, led by David Mark, from its official portal, citing compliance with a Court of Appeal order.

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The Commission, through its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the decision complied with a court order directing it to maintain the status quo pending the final judgment of the trial court.

INEC stated that the appellate court, in a judgment delivered on March 12, 2026, directed all parties to maintain the existing situation before the dispute arose and refrain from actions that could prejudice the outcome of the case.

According to the statement, the FCT ADC Chapter expressed that every party member has the right to align and realign during political permutations, adding that such decisions must be within the ambit of the law.

The statement reads, “The FCT chapter of ADC writes to dissociate itself from the press release of some state Chairmen opposing the David Mark-led NWC of ADC.

“While we acknowledge the right of everyone to align and realign during political permutations, it is important to do so within the ambit of the law and respect to the collective interest of Nigerians.”

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The statement added, “The decision of the Chairmen not to recognise the authentic David Mark-led NWC of ADC, no matter how well-intended, will only further exacerbate the already tense atmosphere within the party.

“We, therefore, in the interest of all, call on them to immediately retreat from such pursuit and rather join forces to strengthen the party ahead of the general election. The FCT chapter of ADC stands solidly behind Senator David Mark-led NWC and calls on others to do the same in the interest of peace and collective progress.”

The chapter urges all aggrieved members to seek a dispute resolution mechanism available in the party rather than what it describes as “unnecessary court cases”, noting that a house divided against itself will never stand.

“A house divided against itself, they say, will never stand. We, however, advise that all aggrieved members within the party should, instead of resorting to unnecessary court cases that only create cracks for opposition to sneak in and destabilise, explore all the dispute resolution mechanisms available in the party and seek redress. Remember, our collective interest far outweighs our individual quests. If ADC succeeds, we all succeed,” the Chapter emphasised.

“In the same vein, we are calling on all our leaders to immediately wade in and quell this onslaught before it escalates. Lasting peace and unity are all we pray for to prevail within our party. Let’s activate the Spirit of sportsmanship and ensure no one is left behind.

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“Surely, ADC will succeed and unseat this devilish government that has brought our country to ruin. And in the spirit of friendship and togetherness, we extend a warm HANDSHAKE of love to everyone,” the statement concluded.