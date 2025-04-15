The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has carried out an enforcement raid at Utako Market in Abuja—its first for 2025 and the first under the leadership of the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Mr. Tunji Bello.

During the exercise, FCCPC agents conducted a comprehensive inspection across the market, focusing particularly on the foodstuff section. There, they discovered that Royal Stallion Rice—a foreign brand that is no longer in production—is still being sold as an imported product.

To verify claims by sellers, a scale was used to measure the weight of various rice brands. The findings revealed that most of the products weighed less than what was advertised on the packaging.

Speaking during the operation, the Commission’s Director of Surveillance and Inspection, Boladale Adeyinka, revealed that the raid followed a tip-off, and warned that defaulting shop owners will face the full weight of the law, in line with the FCCPC Act.