FC Barcelona will officially return to their newly refurbished Spotify Camp Nou this week, with Athletic Club slated as the first visitors to the modernized stadium.

The Blaugrana have been away from their iconic home for over a year while major reconstruction work was carried out under the Espai Barça project.

During this period, Barcelona hosted their home games at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the long-awaited return on X on Monday, stating, “Barcelona will make their long-awaited return this week, with Athletic Club as the first visitors at the upgraded stadium.”

The reopening marks a landmark moment for the club, with fans set to experience the substantially upgraded Camp Nou for the first time.

The fixture against Athletic Club will serve as the official debut of the new-look stadium and is expected to attract a sell-out crowd.

Final preparations for the stadium, along with details of pre-match events, are expected to be announced by the club in the coming hours.

Barcelona had initially planned to return to Camp Nou in August, but licensing issues delayed the reopening, pushing back the stadium’s highly anticipated comeback.