Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has sworn in new Commissioners and Special Advisers to the State Executive Council.

The cabinet reshuffle saw eight Commissioners sworn in, two Commissioners relieved of their duties, while others Swapped Ministries, and some others were appointed as Special Advisers to the governor.

Correspondent Ayomide Ajeigbe reports that the event started with citations for the commisioners-designate, after which they took the Oath of Office and the Oath of Allegiance.

Notable in the Cabinet shake-up are the former Commisioners for Education, Women Affairs, Agriculture, Commerce and Industry, Finance, and SUBEB who will now Serve as Special Advisers in the Cabinet of Mr Governor.

The Governor thanked the outgoing Commisioners for their sacrifice especially at the wake of the pandemic, and tasks the new members of the executive council to step up and push the administration towards achieving greater success.

The Governor thereafter reeled out the portfolios of the new commisioners and announced the Swap which involves the Former Commisoner For Information & Values Orientation taking over at the Ministry of Trades and Investment.

The new cabinet members promise to bring in their Wealth of experience to further enhance the policies of the Fayemi adminstration.

Present at the ceremony are members of the State Executive Council, some members of the State House of Assembly,top government functionaries and heads of agencies.