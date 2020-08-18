Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has sent seven new-Commisioner nominees to the Ekiti State House of Assembly for confirmation, in what could be a major Cabinet shake-up.

Reading the names of the nominees at the floor of the House, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye said the nominees will be screened and consequently confirmed at a later date.

The seven nominees are:

Diran Adesua – from Ekiti East

Olabode Adetoyi- from Moba

Olabimpe Aderiye-from Ido Osi

Oye Filani- Ikole

Iyabo Fakunle – Ilejemeje

Mariam Ogunlade-Emure and Akin Omole- Oye

Also nominated for board positions are: Professor Femi Akinwunmi- SUBEB and Febisola Adewale- Local Government Service Commission

As at the time of filing this report, it is not yet clear which of the ministries will be reshuffled or which of the Commisioners will be replaced.