Fayemi Commiserates with Chief Press Secretary Yinka Oyebode over Father’s death

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has expressed his condolences to his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, on the death of his father, Chief Samuel Oladipo Oyebode, who died earlier this week at the age of 95.

The Governor characterized the late Chief Oyebode as a respected teacher, Scout Commissioner, and community leader who gained considerable respect for the life of service he lived in his condolence message to the family.

Dr. Fayemi stated that the late Chief Oyebode, whose teaching career and Scout Movement activities took him to many schools and towns in the old Ondo State, had a significant impact on many of the kids who are today thriving in their fields.

He described the deceased as a man of integrity, community leader of repute, committed Awoist and a respected elder in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As a Commissioner of Scout, Chief Oyebode moulded several young people into men of character and instilled in them discipline and leadership qualities.

“Baba lived a fulfilled life and departed at a very ripe age of 95 years and left behind a good name and worthy legacies for which he would be remembered and which would bring some consolation to the children.

“On behalf of my wife, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the Oyebode family of Ido-Ile Ekiti and the entire community on this irreparable loss. It is my prayer that the good Lord will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss”, the Governor added.