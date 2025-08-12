James Aiyepeku, father of 26-year-old photojournalist Ayo Aiyepeku, who was allegedly murdered in Lokoja, has died after collapsing a few days ago....

A family confirmed the incident to TVC News on Tuesday.

Ayo, an indigene of Ekinrin Adde in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, was allegedly lured and killed by a correctional service officer, Adebayo Pelumi.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene with the victim’s body, prompting a police manhunt to locate both him and Ayo’s remains.

Speaking to TVC News’ Michael Illah after the incident, the late James Aiyepeku, visibly distraught, had called for justice for his son.

The case took a dramatic turn when the body of the prime suspect was later found in a hotel in Lokoja, with preliminary investigations suggesting suicide.

A bottle containing a poisonous substance and a handwritten note were allegedly found at the scene.

Ayo’s body was later discovered in a bushy area on the outskirts of the Crusher axis in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, following days of intense search and public concern.

Security operatives handled the recovery of the corpse with his remains deposited at the Specialist Hospital in Lokoja, as investigations continue.