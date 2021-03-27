The father of one of the 39 abducted college students Ibrahim Shamaki, is dead.

Mr. Ibrahim was the father of Fatima Shamaki, one of the girls with hijab seen in the video that was released by bandits who invaded the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in the Afaka area of the state.

According to family sources, Mr. Shamaki died of a heart attack shortly after the news of his daughter’s abduction was broken to him.

He was said to have later died on Friday evening while his relatives were about to take him to a hospital for further medical treatment.

The news of Mr. Ibrahim’s death broke hours after the state government met with representatives of the grieving parents of the missing students at the Government House in the state capital.

This comes as Fatima Shamaki and the other abducted students prepare to spend their 15th night in the captivity of the bandits.