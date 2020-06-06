The last has not been heard on the gruesome murder of 22-year old Uwaila Omozuwa by the same people who raped her in Benine, Edo State.

The family is now receiving death threats to their lives.

The father of the deceased, Joseph Omozuwa confirmed to TVC News that he received threat calls through his friend from an unknown caller.

Undeterred, he is urging the police not only to unmask the killers of his daughter, but also to protect members of his family from harm.

The Edo Police Command has also given assurances of prompt intervention.

# justiceforuwa has continued to trend a week after a brutal attack on Uwaila in a church and her death a few days later.