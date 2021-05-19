The family of the late Adepeju Ugboma, who has now been buried, has enlisted the assistance of Olisa Agbakoba legal and Primera Africa legal to assist with all legal issues and representation relating to her controversial death on April 25 at Lagos’ premier specialist hospital.

They emphasized that she had no preexisting medical conditions that could have resulted in post-surgery complications that led to her death, but they maintained that she died in mysterious and suspicious circumstances and that this is a case of gross medical negligence.

Meanwhile, premier specialists hospital has stated that it will be unable to respond to all media inquiries regarding Peju Ugboma’s death because the medical profession’s ethics prohibit it from breaching client confidentiality even in extreme cases of death.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to TVC News signed by one Dr. C. Fadipe for the hospital, who also extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

Advertisement

It urged the public not to speculate on rumours but be patient and allow authorities conduct a thorough probe and to make its findings known.