A virtual Service of Songs for Sam Nda-Isaiah will hold on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 3pm, his family has announced.

Mr Nda-Isiah was the Chairman of Leadership Group.

A statement signed by a member of the family, Mr. Abraham Nda-Isaiah, said the family had decided on a virtually Service of Songs in line with new government restrictions on COVID-19.

The statement urged friends and well-wishers to join the Service at: https://rebrand.ly/2snisa