The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has been asked to make available the certified true copy of the report of the joint investigation conducted by the Federal and Kano State Ministries of Health into the strange deaths and mass burials taking place in Kano State.

The request came from Femi Falana who is the Interim Chairman, Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 Action Programme and Beyond, via a letter to the minister dated 26th of April, in pursuant to the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act.

The group gave Dr Ehanire seven days to furnish it with details of its findings, failure of which it threatened to take steps within the law to compel official disclosure.

It said “the report should include the nature and cause of the deaths, the number of casualties and patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals as well as an outline of the measures being put in place by the Federal Government to stop the strange deaths involving mass burials”.

They also called on the federal government to take over the management of the crisis, as the Kano State government is completely overwhelmed.