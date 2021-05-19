Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana says the anti graft agencies have been unusually kind to professionals who are aiding and abetting their clients to commit criminal offenses.

He disclosed this at the 24th anti corruption situation room, organized by the human and environmental development agenda in Abuja.

The senior advocate noted that professionals should be held liable for the corrupt practices of their clients as government can not successfully fight corruption without its citizens.

Mr Falana insists the country is losing the fight against insurgency as trillions of naira are been allocated for the procurement of arms and ammunition, and a huge chunk of these are unaccounted for.

Speaking on the ongoing JUSUN strike the senior advocate pointed out that it is only in a failed state that the governors will refuse to do the needful.

On the current economic trend, especially the price of the dollar to naira, Mr Falana accused the CBN of colluding with the world bank to destabilize the Nigeria economy by “dollarisng” the economy.