Air travellers in Nigeria may be paying more for passenger service charges on domestic and international flights tickets

This is because the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria says the 100 percent increase will come to effect from August 1, 2020.

The authority says the increase is from the current rate of N1,000 to N2,000.

FAAN would also hike the PSC on international flights from $50 to $100, a development that would warrant a rise in airfares on local and international tickets.

FAAN’s Managing Director, Rabiu Yadudu, made the agency’s position known in a letter to airlines.

He told the airlines that the decision was based on the approval given by the Minister of Aviation.

He argued that an increase in PSCs by FAAN would afford the authority the needed funds to upgrade its facilities to accommodate new airlines including the anticipated national carrier.