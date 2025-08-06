The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed an incident involving renowned musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on 5 August 2025.

According to FAAN, the singer attempted to board ValueJet Flight VK 201 to Lagos with an undeclared liquid, later identified as alcohol, in violation of aviation regulations which prohibit liquids over 100ml unless medically necessary.

Despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel and crew members, the passenger allegedly resisted compliance, spilled the substance on a security officer, and disregarded the flight captain’s instructions, causing a delay and closure of the aircraft door.

He was subsequently escorted from the aircraft for questioning and later released.

In response, ValueJet confirmed it had removed the crew involved from active duty and launched an internal investigation. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to safety and regulatory compliance.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) also stepped in, suspending the two pilots involved for breaching aviation safety protocols.

It said investigations are ongoing and reiterated the need for all stakeholders to uphold the highest professional standards.

FAAN assured the public that airport security and passenger safety remain its top priorities, adding that no individual, regardless of status, would be allowed to undermine aviation rules.