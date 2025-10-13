As the world celebrates the 2025 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for their work on innovation and “creative destruction,” attention also turns to the legacy of previous laureates whose groundbreaking research has shaped global eco...

As the world celebrates the 2025 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for their work on innovation and “creative destruction,” attention also turns to the legacy of previous laureates whose groundbreaking research has shaped global economic thought.

The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences—formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel—is one of the most prestigious awards in global academia.

Though not part of the original prizes established by Alfred Nobel in 1895, it has become a key component of the annual Nobel recognitions.

Established in 1968 by Sweden’s central bank, the Sveriges Riksbank, to commemorate its 300th anniversary, the prize was first awarded in 1969.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences selects the laureates, following a rigorous nomination and evaluation process.

The award recognizes individuals or groups whose work has significantly contributed to the understanding, modeling, or improvement of economic systems, often with direct implications for policymaking, development, markets, and human welfare.

Here is a retrospective list of some notable Nobel Economics Prize winners and their countries of origin:

1969: Ragnar Frisch (Norway) and Jan Tinbergen (Netherlands)

For pioneering the development of econometrics.

