Efforts to address the drug problem across the globe have been hampered by misinformation. This is why the theme for this year’s international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, is knowledge for better care.

The aim is to improve the understanding of the global drug problem and fostering greater international cooperation for countering it’s impact on health, governance and security.

The international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking is used to highlight the dangers of drug abuse and bring awareness to people on how to deal with it.

There is a growing concern over the rise in numbers of drug abusers all over the world which in turn is leading to the loss of life and an increase in crime.

It is a growing nuisance in many societies as many young adults who have become addicted and now have no regard for life and would even kill in their quest to get a fix.

Tega Omogor has been through the fight with drug addiction for many years.

There was a time when nothing else mattered to her but getting a fix and at that point she would go to any length to get it.

Today Tega has seen both sides and her passion now is ensuring that the right awareness is raised on how to stop the indiscriminate drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

Drug Abuse does not necessarily mean the use of drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, sedative hypnotics and opioids,

The abuse of prescription medications such as painkillers, sleeping pills and tranquilizers is alarmingly on the rise. But why is it so easy to get these drugs off the shelf in pharmacies or even on the streets?

The national drug law enforcement agency (NDLEA) says that about 14.2 million Nigerians presently use drugs.

The world drug report in 2017, released by the united nations office on drugs and crime (UNODC), reports that about a quarter of a billion people (250 million) used drugs at least once in 2015.

The increase of crime and rape cases in the country has also been tied to the use and abuse of drugs.

As countries fight to raise awareness about substance abuse and the unlawful drug trade, the importance of educating the young adults on the need to stay away from drugs, cannot be over emphasized