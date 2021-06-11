Major Stakeholders in the SOUTH EAST REGION are currently in a closed door meeting with the Service Chief, at the Government House ENUGU.

The group is led by the Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Governors of Ebonyi State. Dave Umahi

The meeting is expected to proffer solution to the ravaging insecurity situation in the South East Region.

The Chief of Defense Staff, Major Gen..Lucky Irabor is accompanied by other Service Chiefs Representatives.

Also the Nigeria Minister of Defense, Bashir Magashi and his Interior counterpart Rauf Aregbeshola are in the entourage.

In his opening remarks, the host Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi expresses hope that the outcome of the meeting will provide a lasting solution to the unfortunate incident of insecurity in the South East Region.