Excessive blood loss from gunshot kill Fasoranti’s daughter- Pathologist

A consultant pathologist, Dr Olumuyiwa Pelemo has told an Akure High Court that it was a gunshot from one the assailants of Mrs Funke Olakunri that killed, daughter of Afenifere leader, Ruben Fasoranti.

Four suspects were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy to kill, murder and kidnapping of Mrs Olakunri.

The Afenifere leader was killed by suspected gunmen on June 20, 2019 on her way from Akure, the Ondo State capital to Lagos.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, the report tendered by the prosecution team led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, revealed that the gunshot led to excessive loss of blood which led to multiple organ failure of the deceased.

Dr Pelemo, who conducted the autopsy told the court that examination showed a single entrance and exit of gunshot wound on the right breast of the late Olakunrin led to her death.

He said there was a single gunshot wound on the right breast and an exit gunshot wounds measured 7 c.m by 3 c.m.

Dr Pelemo testified that internal examinations revealed lacerations of the blood vessels resulting into illness of internal organs which is as a result of the gunshot saying the daughter of Afenifere leader died as a result of the excessive blood loss due to the gun shot injury.

He identified the autopsy report issued by him after the examination. Pelemo who is the Director of Pathology Services said he received an embalmed body of the deceased who was killed with no swelling and bilateral surgical removal of the breast.

During cross examination by one of the counsel to the defendants, K.A. Gbadamosi, Pelemo said the autopsy was conducted at a private morgue in Akure, the state capital.