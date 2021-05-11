The remains of Nigeria’s former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Aisha Alhassan has been laid to rest at the Jekada-Fari Cemetery in Jalingo.

The corpse arrived Jalingo through Danbaba Suntai Airport at 5:15pm and was received by the deputy Governor Haruna Manu, family, friends and political associates.

A funeral prayer was offered for the repose of her soul at the Emir of Muri Palace, after which the internment held

Mama Taraba, as she was fondly called, died on Friday, May 7 after battling undisclosed ailment.