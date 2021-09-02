Breaking News

Ex-Ogun governor, Amosun visits Tinubu in London

Leave a comment
Latest news in Nigeria is that Ex-Ogun governor, Amosun visits Tinubu in London

Former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial district in the 9th Senate, Ibikunle Amosun on Wednesday visited national leader of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in London.

The former Lagos state governor has been in the United Kingdom since July, recuperating from a knee surgery.

Tinubu, a former lawmaker, last week hosted Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The APC chieftain had earlier hosted Borno Central Senator and ex-Governor Kashim Shettima, and Rep. Usman Zanna of Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri federal constituency.

President Muhammadu Buhari also paid the former Lagos Governor a visit before returning to Nigeria after the London Summit and medicals.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

IGP demands professionalism from Police commanders

TVCN
Jan 9, 2020

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has charged Squadron Commanders, Counter Terrorism and…

Daily Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dead at 86

TVCN
Jan 13, 2021

British billionaire and Daily Telegraph co-owner David Barclay has died unexpectedly after a short illness…

NCAA warns Airlines over Airlifting Ebola Patients

TVCN
Aug 24, 2019

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has warned airlines in the country and those flying international…

Taxation and Accounting : Professional bodies partner to improve standards

TVCN
Sep 7, 2017

The Chartered Institute of Taxation in collaboration with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Osun APC “Igbimo Agba” suspends former Chairman, Adelowo Adebiyi

25 May 2021 5.36 pm

The “Igbimo Agba” of the All…

Continue reading

Edo APC crisis: Factional executives emerge in Ikpoba Okha LG

06 Sep 2019 4.56 pm

The crisis rocking the All progressives…

Continue reading

Saraki urges Nigerians to be patient wth APC government

16 Apr 2017 9.15 pm

Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged…

Continue reading