Ex-Ogun governor, Amosun visits Tinubu in London

Former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial district in the 9th Senate, Ibikunle Amosun on Wednesday visited national leader of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in London.

The former Lagos state governor has been in the United Kingdom since July, recuperating from a knee surgery.

Tinubu, a former lawmaker, last week hosted Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The APC chieftain had earlier hosted Borno Central Senator and ex-Governor Kashim Shettima, and Rep. Usman Zanna of Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri federal constituency.

President Muhammadu Buhari also paid the former Lagos Governor a visit before returning to Nigeria after the London Summit and medicals.