The wife of the first civilian Governor of Ogun State, Lucia Onabanjo is dead.

The news of her death was confirmed on Tuesday in a statement signed by her daughter, Olubukunola Onabanjo, the Chairman of the Ogun State Local Government Service Commission.

According to Ms Onabanjo, the matriarch of the Onabanjo dynasty died at the age of 100.

She said in a statement: “The family of Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, former Governor of Ogun State, announces with deep sorrow, yet with gratitude to Almighty God, the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“Chief (Mrs) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo (1925–2026) was called to glory on Monday, January 12.

“We thank God for her long and fulfilled life, and for the enduring legacy of love, strength and faith she leaves behind.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

The deceased was the spouse of the late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, Ogun State’s first civilian governor who held office from October 1979 to December 1983, during Nigeria’s Second Republic.