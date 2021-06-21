The former National president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Najeem Yasin has appealed to the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency equip security agencies with modern arms and training to adequately confront the security challenges bedevilling the nation

He expresses concern over the state of insecurity in Nigeria, noting that it is imperative for citizens to support government and security agencies in order to bring a lasting end to the menace

According to him, the continuous abduction of students across northern states is one of the major setback in the development of education in the region

The former NURTW President noted that education is the bedrock of very society hence the need to give it all the needed attention

He stated this while Commissioning school is Gusau the Zamfara state Capital

The school according to him, will play a vital role in the development of education and morale up bringing of children in Zamfara state

Najeem Yasin appeal to all and sundry not to relent in the pursuit of education despite the challenges in educational and security sector

He further condemn the mass abduction of students especially in the north, which he said has instill fear in the minds of many parents and guardians.