The 2023 governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has announced his resignation from the NNPP and his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajadi, who described his decision as “a strategic and patriotic step toward rebuilding Nigeria’s unity and hope,” made the announcement on Monday during a press briefing. He also presented copies of his resignation letter to journalists, formally ending his membership in the NNPP and confirming his alignment with the PDP.

In his letter, addressed to the NNPP Ward Chairman, the Ogun State Chairman, the Southwest Chairman, and the National Chairman of the party, Ajadi said his decision followed “deep reflection on Nigeria’s political direction” and the need to join a broader platform capable of driving real national transformation.

“My decision to join the Peoples Democratic Party is both strategic and patriotic,” Ajadi said. “I have great respect for the NNPP and its ideals, but at this point in Nigeria’s history, I believe the PDP offers a wider and stronger platform for national reconciliation, youth empowerment, and true federalism.”

Ajadi, who contested the 2023 Ogun governorship election after stepping down as a presidential aspirant in support of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, clarified that his departure from the NNPP was not out of animosity but conviction.

“There is no bad blood between me and my former party. I remain grateful for the opportunity to have served under its banner,” he said. “However, as Nigeria continues to face economic hardship, unemployment, and leadership challenges, it is time for like-minded patriots to close ranks and rebuild trust in governance.”

He emphasized that Nigeria stands at a critical juncture and needs leaders who are responsive to the people’s concerns. “Nigeria is at a crossroads. We need leaders who can listen to the people and act selflessly. I am confident that my entry into the PDP will strengthen the party’s grassroots base and reawaken hope among ordinary Nigerians,” he added.

Party officials in the South-West described Ajadi’s defection as a “major boost to the PDP’s democratic family,” commending his record of integrity, youth mobilization, and social impact as valuable assets to the party’s vision.

Reaffirming his commitment to national service, Ajadi pledged to collaborate with PDP leaders at all levels to promote transparency, peace-building, and inclusive governance.

“This is not just about party politics,” he said. “It is about rekindling Nigerians’ faith in democracy and ensuring that our people begin to experience the true dividends of good governance.”