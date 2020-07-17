Former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, Joi Nunieh, has testified virtually before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC at the ongoing investigative hearing on the alleged illegal expenditure and mismanagement by the commission.

The investigation of the NDDC had got messier on Thursday as the police invaded the Port Harcourt residence of Nunieh.

Below is a summary of her presentation at the ongoing investigative hearing on the alleged illegal expenditure and mismanagement by the commission.