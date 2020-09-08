A former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Oluseyi Petinrin (rtd.), has applauded the decision of the Osun State Government under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola to reverse some education policies in the state.

The single uniform policy, which was introduced by the Aregbesola administration at the commencement of the 2013/2014 academic session, saw all public primary and secondary school pupils wearing the same uniform.

However, the government recently announced that “reversal of the schools’ names will take place immediately, while the reversal to the old uniforms will commence on November 9, which is the start of the new academic session.”

Petinrin in a statement by Oyetola’s Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said the reversal of the policies would enhance better students’ performance.

He stated this during an interaction with the team of the state Ministry of Information and Civic Engagement led by Oyintiloye at his country home in Ipetu Ijesa.

Oyintiloye commended Petinrin for the warm reception accorded the team, saying that the state remains proud of the former CDS legacies, having attained the highest rank in the Nigerian Military before retirement.