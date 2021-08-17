A former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, has joined other top political gladiators from the north in the race for the national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Other politicians of northern extraction already in the race include former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura, two former governors of Borno State Kashim Shettima and Ali Modu Sheriff; a former governor of Gombe, Danjuma Goje; former governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari; a former member of the House of Representatives from Bauchi, Ibrahim Baba; and a former chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria in Abuja, Sunny Moniedafe from Adamawa State,

Speaking on why he decided to contest, the former Minister said he understands power dynamism at the center has served as minister for six years and governor for eight years.

Yuguda, who received executive members of Coalition of APC support groups who paid him a courtesy visit in his Abuja office, said he was not coming to warm the Chair as national chairman but to profer quality solutions to resolve the lingering crisis and division in the party.

The party chieftain assured that if he emerges as the national chairman of the party, he would ensure that justice and equity were entrenched in the party and would guarantee party supremacy, which he assured would help put an end to the various crisis rocking the party.

“I felt I was strongly favored by the Almighty God who created us. I felt very strongly that rather than relegating myself to the bush where I am now to get a living to come back and offer myself because I know I have been favored.”

The former minister of aviation, who described Nigerian politics as ‘terrible’, noted that he was however very circumspect to return to the murky waters of Nigerian politics but decided to offer himself because he has been highly favored by God.

He said, “I was privileged to serve in Nigeria for six years as Minister and eight as governor. I think I have served long enough in the Villa to know the dynamism in the power at the center. I’m the dullest person, at least I still have to offer something that will be meaningful. This is why I said let me give it a shot if it be, fine and good and if it doesn’t the Almighty Allah will not say you did not come out.”